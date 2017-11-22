Shivaji Memorial issue: Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress warn to disrupt Metro work if CM doesn’t call for meeting

PUNE: Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have warned to stop the ongoing Metro work of Vanaz to Ramwadi metro corridor if chief minister Devendra Fadnavis does not call a meeting to sort out the issue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial (Shivsrushti) plan on the Kothrud Garbage Depot land.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has planned the car shed at 26-acre Kothrud garbage depot. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed the Shivaji memorial and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned the car shed on the same land.

NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress are demanding to execute both Metro car shed and Shivaji memorial at the same place.

NCP member Deepak Mankar raised the issue at the PMC general body meeting and demanded immediate resolution. Mankar warned that the mayor had announced to call a meeting with chief minister to the finalise the issue but it is yet to take place.

Mankar warned that if the meeting with the chief minister is not called within one month, they would stop the ongoing metro work in Kothrud area.

Shiv Sena members also supported NCP. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Bhosale and Congress leader Arvind Shinde said that BJP won the election in the name of Shivaji memorial but has failed to keep its promise.

Meeting with CM

Standing committee chairman Murlidhar Mohol said that BJP is committed to erect the Shivaji memorial which is proposed by PMC. “We will schedule a meeting with chief minister soon to sort out the issue. Pune guardian minister Girish Bapat has instructed Metro officials to check the possibility of whether both the things can be accommodated at the same place,” Mohol told HT.