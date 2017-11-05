Case cracked: Nephew killed BSF jawan’s wife, says police

The district police claimed to have solved the murder of the BSF jawan’s wife with the arrest of her nephew, here on Saturday.

The 37-year-old victim, Anju Balla, was found murdered at her house in Krishna Enclave in Dinanagar on November 1.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines here on Saturday, senior superintendent of police HS Bhullar said, “The victim was alone at her house in Dinanagar at the time of the incident. The victim’s nephew Anil Kumar alias Babbu ,30, of Banthawala village entered her house with an evil intention.”

The victim’s husband, BSF jawan Subhash Chander,48, was home on leave recently and had reported for duty in Uttar Pradesh four days back.

Bhullar said that the accused,a drug addict, tried to force himself on her, to which the deceased objected leading to a scuffle between them. Bhullar said, “The accused hit her on head with a small hammer and stabbed her six to seven times with scissors.” Bhullar said, “Anil also stole Rs 15,000 from her purse before he left the house.”

Bhullar said, accused’s friend Lokesh Kumar was waiting for him at a short distance from the house on a motorcycle.

Seeing Anil’s blood smeared clothes, his friend asked him what he had done. The accused confessed to killing his aunt before his friend, said the police.

Anil bought his friend a mobile phone worth ₹800 to keep his mouth shut, said the police

SSP Bhullar said, a special investigation team led by superintendent of police (investigation) Harvinder Singh Sandhu conducted interrogation of the accused during which he confessed committing the crime. The accused was arrested from his house. Bhullar said that the accused’s friend was not involved in the murder.

Bhullar told that a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Dinanagar police station.

The victim’s husband, BSF jawan Subhash Chander,48, was home on leave recently and had reported for duty in Uttar Pradesh four days back only.