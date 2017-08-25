Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape verdict LIVE: Dera chief leaves Sirsa in 200-vehicle motorcade, Panchkula wears deserted look

After 200 hearings spread over 10 years and numerous stay orders of higher courts, CBI special trial court in Panchkula will decide the fate of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is accused of rape of his female followers, at 2:30 pm today.

Mobile internet and data services have been suspended in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh for 72 hours.

Paramilitary forces and police conducting a flag march as Dera Sacha Sauda followers look on at Hafed Chowk in Sector 4, Panchkula, on Friday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Live updates

10:13 am: Even though curfew has not been imposed in Panchkula, streets of the town wear a deserted look.

9:58 am: Security beefed up across Panchkula. Verdict in the Ram Rahim rape case will be pronounced at 2:30 pm.

9:48 am: Haryana Police keeping route to Panchkula under wraps for security reasons. Shops in Panchkula and Sirsa shut, streets deserted as paramilitary forces keep tight vigil.

9:40 am: Stadia in Panchkula and Chandigarh converted into temporary jail complexes if dera followers violate law and order.

9:36 am: Ram Rahim left Sirsa in a 200-car motorcade and will be travelling through curfew-bound villages on the outskirts of Sirsa city in Haryana.

9:30 am: It will take the Dera chief four-five hours to reach Panchkula, where the army is deployed to deal with any situation along with other security forces.

9:15 am: Amid lockdown in Haryana, the self-styled godman leaves Sirsa for Panchkula.

9 am: “Ram Rahim to travel for his appearance at the Panchkula CBI court by road,” Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan has confirmed. He is expected to leave by 10 am and will be travelling through Haryana.

August 25, 8:45 am: Panchkula now a virtual fortress. Roads deserted as people wary of venturing out. An uneasy calm prevails.