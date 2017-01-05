Liquor baron among 25 booked for illegal meeting in Fazilka jail

Liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda, who has close ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal, was among 25 people booked for holding an unauthorised meeting in the Fazilka sub jail on Wednesday evening.

Acting on a complaint by senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar that Doda was holding a ‘durbar’ inside the Fazilka jail, the Election Commission swung into action and a raid was conducted by a team, comprising the local civil administration and police, late on Wednesday.

A sum of Rs 3.48 lakh was also recovered from jail during the raid.

Assistant jail superintendent Jashandeep Singh placed under suspension.

“Doda’s aide Ashok Ahuja and about 20 others were having a discussion inside the jail in gross violation of norms. Seven private vehicles were impounded,” a senior official said.

Till midnight, the raiding team, including Fazilka deputy commissioner Isha Kalia and SSP Narinder Bhargav, remained inside the jail.

“We have booked all accused under Sections 188, 448 and 120-B of the IPC,” the SSP said later. “We have recommended stern action against assistant jail superintendent Jashandeep Singh,” Kalia said.

Shiv Lal Doda is among 25 people booked for the brutal murder of a local Dalit, Bhim Sain Tank, at his farmhouse in Abohar more than a year ago.

Doda fought the last assembly election as an Independent candidate against Congress leader Sunil Jakhar from Abohar but lost by more than 9,000 votes.Though Doda was in jail, his supporters claimed that either his family member or he would contest the February 4 election from Abohar. Wednesday night’s meeting of Doda and his aides is being seen in that connection.

The family of Bhim Sain has been demanding that Doda be shifted to high security jails as he was running the show at the Fazilka sub jail with his political clout, money and muscle power.