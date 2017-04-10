Ludhiana man thwarts robbery bid in Jammu Mail, rescues 3 women

A Ludhiana man, on board the Jammu Mail train, thwarted a robbery attempt and came to the rescue of three women passengers at Kurukshetra in Haryana on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Jagpreet Singh Grewal was on his way to Delhi from Ludhiana when at around 3am the train stopped and he heard some women screaming. He said he challenged a group of three robbers, who had sneaked into the train and snatched purses of at least three women in A3 bogie.

Speaking to HT, Grewal said that he rushed to his adjoining bogie and found out that three robbers had snatched purses and were assaulting the women. “Seeing me, they fled from the bogie, and hid themselves beneath the train. However, they escaped with one purse,” he said.

Grewal alleged that after he raised the matter with the train ticket examiner (TTE), he expressed helplessness and said for past two months, there has been no security personnel of the GRP on board Jammu Mail on Kurukshetra stretch up to Delhi. However, TTE didn’t respond to phone calls.

Grewal said he has lodged a written complaint on paper to the TTE, who he added has “assured” him to lodge the complaint once he reaches Delhi.