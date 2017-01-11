Khaidi No 150: Andhra police sense trouble, undeclared holiday expected

The buzz around megastar Chiranjeevi’s new release Khaidi No 150, a remake of 2014 Tamil hit Kaththi, is palpably high. What one could expect is a repeat of the Kabali kind of pre-release mania. After all, this is the first film of ‘The Boss’, as Chiranjeevi is popularly called, in 10 years. This last film was Shankar Dada Zindabad (2007).

According to a report in Indian Express, shows across theatres have been sold out and many companies in Hyderabad are bracing for an unofficial holiday on Wednesday. Not just that the craze for the megastar is evident even in places like Dubai, Oman, Muscat, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia which have sizable Telugu population.

The report further says that on Wednesday, Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan’s film Dhruva, which has been running successfully across theatres will be replaced with Khaidi No 150. This film is expected to get the biggest opening ever in the history of Telugu films with its producers speculating a worldwide first day collection of over Rs 30 crore!

Khaidi No 150 is being released on Wednesday in an effort to avoid a clash with another biggie set for a Sankranti release – Gauthamiputra Satakarni starring yet another heavyweight of Telugu film industry – N Balakrishna. The film chronicles the life and times of Satavahana king of 2nd century BC. Balakrishna is the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu while Chiranjeevi, who launched his own political party Praja Rajyam Party in 2008, is a member of the Indian National Congress.

The police fear that fans of the two stars might clash leading to law and order situation. The report quotes Andhra Pradesh DGP N Sambasiva Rao as saying that hate-mongering, trolling on social media and hooliganism would be dealt with severely.

