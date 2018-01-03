Rajinikanth’s political debut: Over 3 lakh people register on his new portal, Rajinimandram.org

The year 2017 couldn’t have ended on a better note than the news of superstar Rajinikanth’s political entry. After confirming his plunge into politics and ready to set up his own part, the 67-year-old star on Monday made his first big move. In a bid to get all his fans under roof which would ultimately convert into support, he launched a website that will register members from his registered and unregistered fan clubs as well as those willing to join his party. The website is called Rajinimandram.org and it’ll assemble all his fans under the click of a mouse button.

In no time, over 3 lakh people have registered on the website and it has received over a million visits and counting. Apparently, there are over 50,000 unregistered Rajinikanth fan clubs and this step should hopefully bring them all together. The website could also be accessed via an app on android platform.

In a video address, Rajinikanth said: “It takes honesty, hard work and progress to bring about good governance in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, I have started rajinimandram.org page to pave way for unregistered fans, fan clubs members and people of Tamil Nadu to unite. You can register and become a member. Let’s work together to bring about good governance in Tamil Nadu. Long live the people of Tamil Nadu.”

On his birthday last year, Kamal Haasan made a similar move and took steps to bring together all his fans under one roof. Speculations are rife that Rajinimandram could be the name of Rajinikanth’s party, but it is yet to be confirmed. On Tuesday, rumours did the rounds that Rajinikanth may announce the name of his party for Pongal.

Rajinikanth kicked-off 2018 in style. On Monday morning, he greeted fans outside his residence which he does every year. He followed it up with the announcement of his website and in the evening, he visited the Ramakrishna mutt in Mylapore, Chennai. This year, he also awaits the release of his films 2.0 and Kaala.

Follow @htshowbiz for more