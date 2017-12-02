Saahore Baahubali becomes the most streamed Indian song of 2017

Google on Friday announced the most popular apps, games, movies, songs and the TV shows for the year 2017. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion shattered the Indian box-office this year in all the languages. The film’s title song Saahore Baahubali was a massive hit and it topped the list of the most streamed Indian songs for the year 2017. The movie even pushed several Bollywood songs behind and topped the list.

The makers of Baahubali and Lahari Music have been extremely delighted with the honour and thanked the audience for the homogeneous response for Saahore Baahubali. Dear Zindagi topped the list of the best movies for the year and Baahubali: The Game is the most popular game of the country. An Unsuitable Boy penned by Karan Johar happened to be the best book of the year.

A story about two warring brothers battling for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati played the male protagonists. Baahubali 2 emerged as the biggest box-office grosser with estimated earnings over Rs 1500 crore. According to trusted trade pundits, it took second part in the Baahubali franchise just 16 days to enter the Rs 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the film minted around Rs 70 crore in its theatrical run. Having broken the records of Bollywood biggies such as Sultan and Dangal to become the biggest Indian grosser, there’s no record left to be broken by the film and it’s a moment of pride for every south Indian.

Follow @htshowbiz for more