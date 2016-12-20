 Queen Elizabeth II steps down as All England Tennis Club patron | tennis | Hindustan Times
Queen Elizabeth II steps down as All England Tennis Club patron

tennis Updated: Dec 20, 2016 21:22 IST
AP
AP
Queen Elizabeth II steps down as patron of the All England Tennis Club. (REUTERS)

Queen Elizabeth II is stepping down as patron of All England Club

The 90-year-old queen has been patron of the All England Club since 1952, and last made an appearance at the Wimbledon tournament in 2010.

Prince William’s wife, Kate, will replace the queen.

All England Club chairman Philip Brook says “we would like to thank Her Majesty for her long and unwavering service to the club and the championships during her time as our patron.”

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the queen will step down from her role at more than 20 charities and organizations, including the Rugby Football Union, the Welsh Rugby Union, the Amateur Swimming Association, the Lawn Tennis Association, the Rugby Football League and the British Cycling Federation.

Prince Harry will become patron of the Rugby Football Union.

