Bigg Boss 11 finale contestant number 5 Shilpa Shinde: She is the favourite to win

She made a mark for herself in the first week itself of Bigg Boss 11. There onwards, her popularity kept growing. There were occasional obstacles like Vikas Gupta’s group targeting her for not being active during the tasks, but overall Shilpa Shinde kept marching towards the finale. Now, when she is there, let’s take a look at her strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Solid fan base: Shilpa was a known face before coming to Bigg Boss 11. Shows like Chidiyaghar and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain had made her a favourite of millions. They are still rooting for her. Plus, her public relation machinery is right on the money on social media.

Cool cucumber: She has the ability to keep her head cool in toughest of situations. Even when the whole house ganged up against her when she harassed Vikas, she stood her ground. She can’t be pushed around easily.

Good strategist: In the very first week, she showed how well prepared she is for the show. Vikas was one of the people who were at the helm of affairs when Shilpa was booted off Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Shilpa was not to forget and forgive. Their fights at the beginning of the show were legendary. Since then she kept finding one scapegoat every week.

Weaknesses

Inactivity: It’s a fact that Shilpa Shinde doesn’t participate in tasks. It seems she doesn’t care who is going to win a particular task till the time fans are voting for her. Hina Khan was right in accusing her of always being in the kitchen.

Overconfident: After the Vashi mall live voting, Shilpa Shinde has become sure of her win. She behaves as if she has already won the show. This might have a bad effect on her rivals, but this can also take her fans away. Why would they vote for her if she doesn’t need them?

Image: The controversy around Shilpa Shinde leaving Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain still haunts her. She was under tight public scrutiny during that period and a group of viewers are sceptical of Shilpa and may influence other voters.