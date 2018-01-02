What’s coming on Netflix in January: A list of TV shows, movies and stand up specials

Every month Netflix adds new titles to its expanding library. Here is a list of TV shows, original movies and documentaries, and stand up comedy specials that will be made available on the streaming service in January 2018.

Jan 1

Lovesick: Season 3

Best friends Dylan, Luke and Evie continue to navigate the ups and downs of relationships as they search for their soul mates.

Jan 5

The End of the F**king World

This isn’t your usual boy meets girl tale. Come join teenage outsiders James and Alyssa on a road trip like no other. Based upon the graphic novel by Charles Forsman.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

In Jerry Seinfeld’s unique series, he picks up a guest comedian in a cool car, then they set off for laugh-filled conversations fueled by caffeine.

Devilman Crybaby: Season 1

A demon possesses a boy’s dead body to do evil. But after falling in love with a human girl, he has a change of heart. Based on Go Nagai’s hit manga.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Season 2

Dirk and Todd reunite, along with Farah and new allies in Montana law enforcement, to investigate a case partly set in a magical fantasy realm.

Rotten

This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose hidden forces that shape what we eat.

Jan 8

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1

The iconic franchise returns with a fresh series, new characters and a new ship. Their mission: Explore new worlds, bring hope to a new generation.

Jan 12

Disjointed: Part 2

Pete struggles with a crisis of confidence, Carter opens up to a new friend, Ruth returns to her roots, and Olivia’s business takes off.

The Polka King

A Polish-born bandleader who dreams of building a musical empire in the U.S. lures his fans into a Ponzi scheme in this comedy based on a true story.

Home Again

A recently divorced mom defies common sense and takes in three young male boarders, who become part of her unconventional family.

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

In his third Netflix special, the LA-based comic and podcast host talks about online shopping, weight loss and life on the road.

Somebody Feed Phil

Everybody Loves Raymond executive producer Phil Rosenthal travels the world to take in the local cuisine and culture.

Jan 16

Katt Williams: Great America

The king of underground comedy takes the stage in Jacksonville with unflinching riffs on American politics and the raunchy perils of getting old.

Jan 18

Dynasty: Season 1

With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune -- and their children’s lives.

Riverdale: Season 2

If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

Jan 19

Drug Lords: Season 1

Witness the stories of history’s most notorious kingpins, their terrifying enforcers, and the men and women who swore to bring them down.

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

As Grace and Frankie muddle through ups and downs with their business, romantic relationships and families, they must face some realities of aging.

Van Helsing: Season 2

An astonishing revelation about herself leads Vanessa to question her entire life story, while the battle to defeat Dmitri’s vampires rages on.

The Open House

Following a tragedy, a mother and her teen son move to a relative’s vacant vacation home, where eerie and unexplained forces conspire against them.

Jan 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Backed by a live band, Glass takes on big box stores, passive aggressive pigeons and identity politics.

Jan 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Will Forte and Domhnall Gleeson star in this exploration of the troubled life and groundbreaking career of National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney.

Dirty Money

Focusing on different historical eras and geographical locations, this non-fiction series tells gripping stories of financial fraud and political corruption.

Jan 30

Retribution: Season 1

After brutally murdering a young couple, the killer heads to the rural Scottish Highlands, where their feuding families live.

