33 killed, dozens injured in Baghdad suicide bombing by IS

A suicide car bomb attack by the Islamic State in a densely populated Shia neighbourhood of Baghdad killed at least 33 people and left dozens injured on Monday.

Many of the victims were daily labourers waiting for jobs at an intersection in Sadr City, a sprawling neighbourhood in the northeast of the Iraqi capital that has been repeatedly targeted.

Pictures posted on social media soon after the blast showed a huge plume of black smoke billowing into the sky and seriously injured people being evacuated.

Police and medical sources were quoted by Al-Jazeera as saying that 33 people were killed and 48 wounded.

Soon after the attack, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for it. Amaq, a site linked to the IS, said in a statement the attack had targeted a gathering of Shias, whom the ultra-hardline Sunni group considers apostates.

The IS regularly targets civilian areas in the heavily fortified city and has claimed all such attacks recently, including three bombings on New Year’s Eve.

The three bombs killed 29 people across the city on Saturday, which was the deadliest such attack in the Iraqi capital in two months.

US-backed Iraqi forces are currently fighting to push IS fighters from the northern city of Mosul, the group’s last major stronghold in the country, but are facing fierce resistance. Since the offensive began on October 17, elite forces have retaken a quarter of Mosul in the biggest ground operation since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

The “caliphate” proclaimed by the IS in 2014 is steadily shrinking and observers have voiced fears the group, once it definitively loses its status as a land-holding force, could increasingly revert to targeting civilians in Iraq’s cities.

The recapture of Mosul would probably spell the end of the IS caliphate but the militants would still be capable of fighting a guerrilla-style insurgency in Iraq and plotting or inspiring attacks on the West.