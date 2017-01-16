In pics: 37 killed as Turkish plane crashes into houses in Kyrgyzstan

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashed into a village near Kyrgyzstan’s main airport on Monday. 37 people were killed in the crash which also destroyed homes after the cargo plane attempted to land in thick fog.

Plane debris which crashed into residential area near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport outside Bishkek. (REUTERS)

A policeman guards an area at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet. (REUTERS)

A member of a rescue team walks at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. (REUTERS)

The majority of the dead were from the village of Dacha-Suu where the cargo plane crashed at around 7.30 am local time. Authorities said the death toll could be bigger than the initial numbers.

Rescue teams are seen are seen at the crash site. (REUTERS)

Around 43 houses were damaged by the crash. Eyewitness said the plane crashed into the houses and killed entire families.

At least four pilots on the flight, which was travelling from Hong Kong to Istanbul via Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, were among the dead.

Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov was heading a specially-appointed government commission to investigate the circumstances of the crash.