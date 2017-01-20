 Islamic State destroys parts of 2nd-century Roman amphitheatre in Syria’s Palmyra | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Islamic State destroys parts of 2nd-century Roman amphitheatre in Syria’s Palmyra

world Updated: Jan 20, 2017 14:27 IST
AP
AP
Highlight Story

The ancient Syrian city of Palmyra, after government troops recaptured the UNESCO world heritage site from Islamic State (IS) group jihadists.(AFP File Photo)

Syria’s state run news agency says the Islamic State group has destroyed parts of the Roman amphitheater in Syria’s historic town of Palmyra.

SANA says the militants destroyed “the facade” of the second-century amphitheater along with the tetrapylon, a cubic shaped ancient Roman monument. The agency did not give further details or say when the monuments were blown up.

Syrian opposition monitors confirmed that IS destroyed parts of the amphitheater and the tetrapylon.

The extremists recaptured the ancient town in December from government troops — nine months after IS was expelled in a Russia-backed offensive.

IS destroyed ancient temples and other relics last year

tags

more from world

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<