Israeli tanks fire on Gaza after Palestinian attack: Israel Army

world Updated: Jan 25, 2017 09:49 IST
AFP, Jerusalem
A ball of fire is seen following an Israel airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza. (AFP file photo)

An Israeli tank fired shells towards the Hamas-run Gaza Strip late Tuesday, following an attack on an Israeli patrol, the army announced.

“A short while ago, shots were fired towards Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on routine activity near the border with the southern Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement

In response an IDF tank “targeted a Hamas post in the southern Gaza Strip”.

Hamas, the main Palestinian Islamic movement which controls the Gaza Strip, confirmed that three Israeli tank shells had been fired towards an “observation post” near the Al-Maghazi refugee camp without causing any casualties.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 and the coastal enclave has been under an Israeli blockade for a decade.

