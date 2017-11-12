Ivanka Trump to attend AR Rahman’s concert in Hyderabad

Among his millions of admirers across the world, music maestro A R Rahman has got another admirer in Ivanka Trump. As per sources, the daughter of the US President Donald J. Trump will be present at AR Rahman ENCORE, the concert that begins on November 26 in Hyderabad. It will act as an official opening night of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit that will be held between November 28 and November 30 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.“Yes, Ivanka Trump has been approached and she has shown interest. If things fall in place, then she is expected to attend the concert at Hyderbad,” says a source close to the event organiser.

“Now with this new development, the promoters of the show are taking every measure possible to ensure that the security for the event is not compromised, considering there are over 30,000 fans expected not just from Hyderabad but also from other cities,” says the source.

Rahman is performing in India after almost 5 years. The concert celebrates his 25-year-long journey in the music industry that began with Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992). The four city tour that begins with Hyderabad, will progress to cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. When we contacted Rahman’s team regarding Ivanka Trump attending his concert in Hyderabad, his publicist could not confirm the development. “No idea at all,” is what he said.

Insiders reveal that Ivanka Trump, who is intrigued by Indian culture and performing arts, also plans to explore India. She will be visiting Charminar, Laad Bazaar and Chowmahalla Palace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for Ivanka at Falaknuma Palace on November 28, while the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will host a dinner for the GES delegates at Golconda Fort on November 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more