An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Monday sentenced a mother to death for burning her daughter alive in June 2016 after she contracted a ‘free-will marriage’.

Zeenat Rafiq, 18, of Lahore’s Factory Area was set on fire by her mother Parveen Bibi more than a week after the girl reportedly eloped with Hasan Khan to marry him in a court in Lahore, Dawn reported.

Parveen Bibi confessed she murdered her daughter for “bringing shame to the family”.