Pakistan Parliament condemns PM Modi’s ‘mothership of terrorism’ remarks

The upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament on Monday passed a resolution condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that described Pakistan as the “mothership of terrorism”.

The resolution, moved in the Senate by Sehar Kamran, a lawmaker of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, appreciated the world community’s reaction to what it said was “baseless propaganda” by the Indian premier.

The resolution said Modi’s comments were an effort to divert the world community’s attention from alleged atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, according to Radio Pakistan.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously, pointedly referred to Modi’s remarks about Pakistan at the BRICS Summit held in Goa last October. During the meet, Modi had referred to the country the “mothership of terrorism…linked to terror modules across the world”.

It also drew a parallel between India’s handling of the Kashmir issue and Israel’s handling of Palestine. It said there will be no compromise on the sovereignty and defence of Pakistan and the resolve to fight against terrorism.

Speaking in the Senate, defence minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their “just struggle for the right to self-determination”.

“India is making failed attempts to link the Kashmir freedom movement with cross-border infiltration and terrorism,” he said, adding “this campaign has failed at the diplomatic fronts”.

He blamed India for 330 ceasefire violations, including 290 on the Line of Control and 40 on the international border, till December. A total of 45 civilians were killed and 138 injured in these violations, he said.

The frequency of violations had declined after December, Asif said.

Asif described the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army along the LoC in September as “fake”. He added, “If India tried to make any effort to carry out surgical strikes in future, these will be responded with full force and they will forget to carry out even faked strikes in future.”