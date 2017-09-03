 Quake measuring 5.2 strikes North Korea, suggesting nuclear test | world-news | Hindustan Times
Quake measuring 5.2 strikes North Korea, suggesting nuclear test

world Updated: Sep 03, 2017 09:34 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

An earthquake measuring 5.2 struck North Korea on Sunday, suggesting the reclusive country may have conducted a sixth nuclear test.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck 55 km north northwest of Kimchaek. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Previous recent tremors in the region have been caused by nuclear tests.

