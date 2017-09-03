Quake measuring 5.2 strikes North Korea, suggesting nuclear test
An earthquake measuring 5.2 struck North Korea on Sunday, suggesting the reclusive country may have conducted a sixth nuclear test.world Updated: Sep 03, 2017 09:34 IST
Reuters
The US Geological Survey said the quake struck 55 km north northwest of Kimchaek. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Previous recent tremors in the region have been caused by nuclear tests.