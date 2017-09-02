Trump names Ken Juster as new US ambassador to India

The Trump administration announced Kenneth Juster as the next US ambassador to India, filing a crucial position that has been vacant since Donald Trump became president this January.

Juster, 62, was deputy assistant to the president for International Economic Affairs and deputy director of the National Economic Council, and had emerged as the leading interlocutor for the administration with India.

He was a key part of the White House faction that had come to be branded the “globalists”, led by the president's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn and included Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both advisers to the president.

Juster’s appointment comes as expected as he had previously served as under secretary of Commerce from 2001-2005, counselor (acting) of the State Department from 1992-1993, and deputy and senior adviser to the deputy secretary of State from 1989-1992.

In the private sector, he has been a partner at the investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC, executive vice president at Salesforce.com, and senior partner at the law firm Arnold & Porter.

He has also served as Chairman of Harvard University’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, and as vice chairman of The Asia Foundation.

Juster holds a law degree from the Harvard Law School, a master’s degree in Public Policy from the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, and a bachelor’s degree in Government from Harvard College.