 Trump to hold first post-election news conference on Jan 11 | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 11, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Trump to hold first post-election news conference on Jan 11

world Updated: Jan 11, 2017 01:34 IST
PTI, Washington
Highlight Story

President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first press conference since his victory on November 8. (AP Photo)

US President-elect Donald Trump will hold a press conference, the first after his shock November 8 electoral victory in New York on Wednesday, his spokesman said.

“The president-elect will address how he’s handling the transfer of his business to focus on the country and getting Americans back to work for American growth,” incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters during a conference call.

There is a great anticipation of Trump’s press conference given that he has not addressed the media or taken their questions in a press conference setting after he surprised the political pundits with his stunning victory in the November 8 general elections.

tags

more from world

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<