Trump to hold first post-election news conference on Jan 11

US President-elect Donald Trump will hold a press conference, the first after his shock November 8 electoral victory in New York on Wednesday, his spokesman said.

“The president-elect will address how he’s handling the transfer of his business to focus on the country and getting Americans back to work for American growth,” incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters during a conference call.

There is a great anticipation of Trump’s press conference given that he has not addressed the media or taken their questions in a press conference setting after he surprised the political pundits with his stunning victory in the November 8 general elections.