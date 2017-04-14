Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh: Trudeau extends Vaisakhi greetings

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fans all over the world, and with good reason. He has called for an inclusive society, and his policies, like the stand he has taken on refugees, prove that he is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Trudeau gave another example of this on Thursday with a video wishing everyone on the festival of Vaisakhi. The one minute, 10 second video sees him speak in three languages — Punjabi, English and French.

Wishing a happy Vaisakhi to everyone celebrating! Joyeux Vaisakhi à tous ceux et celles qui le célèbrent! pic.twitter.com/IwaAAaTDsT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 13, 2017

Starting off the video with “ Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh”, the Canadian PM goes on to explain how Vaisakhi is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs. In the video, he also says that Sikh Canadians have made the nation “the strong, rich and inclusive country that it is today”.

Sikhs make up around 2% of Canada’s population of 36 million.

Last year, Trudeau had made headlines when he (jokingly) said that he had more Sikhs in his Cabinet than India did.