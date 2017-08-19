Watch | CNN anchor sums up Donald Trump’s last 4 weeks in office, goes viral

A video clip of a CNN anchor summing up US president Donald Trump’s turbulent last four weeks in a few minutes is going viral.

The clip is from a CNN segment after news broke that Trump fired his chief strategist Steve Bannon. News anchor Brooke Baldwin took a few minutes to run through a complete list of everything Donald Trump has done in the last four weeks. At one point, Baldwin has to take a break to sip her coffee. “Sorry, this is long,” she says.

The list itself is mind-boggling, a long litany of firings, hirings and bungled speeches. In the last four weeks, Trump has fired Bannon, his chief of staff Reince Priebus, hired and fired a new communications director Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, lost a health care bill, defended white supremacists and publicly threatened North Korea with nukes.

A wild four weeks in the White House…summed up in minutes: https://t.co/fCjxg4TE59 — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) August 18, 2017

The video clip, which Baldwin tweeted, has been retweeted more than 1.6k times. It has also made Twitter go ga-ga. “Someone give @BrookeBCNN a raise. Daaaaamn,” tweeted one user.

This is not the only video clip that’s doing the social media rounds. A clip of MSNBC anchors Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle arguing with a Trump supporter Brad Thomas has social media chuffed. “You can’t just lie on TV,” Velshi tells Thomas during the conversation. “I don’t know if your people told you who you were coming on TV with but you can’t lie about the economy to us.”