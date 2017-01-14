Watch: ‘Pakistan’s Hulk’ of 435-kg stops a tractor with his bare hands

Remember the movie Hulk, where the superhero lifted people single handedly and stopped cars with his bare hands. These characteristics can be found in the Pakistan’s version of Hulk. Meet 25-year-old Arbab Khizer Hayat, who can stop a tractor with his bare hands, pull up cars and lift men single handedly is claiming to be the world’s strongest man.

Hayat weighs 435 kgs and eats 10,000 calories a day. His daily diet involves 36 eggs, 3 kilograms of meat and 5 litres of milk. He stands at 6ft 3 in tall and has no health issues despite his extraordinary weight.

In a video, Hayat is seen playing tug-of-war against a tractor that is reversing at full speed.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Hayat started bulking up in his teens. “I started gaining weight in my teens but I realised that I wanted to get into weightlifting and strongman championships. So I continued to put on weight,” he said.

Hayat dreams of participating in World Wresting Entertainment (WWE) and carries a belt resembling to that of WWE championship.

“My immediate goal is to enter WWE competitions. I am looking to meet weight targets and I am consulting doctors to keep nutrition going,” he said.

In Pakistan’s Mardan district, Hayat is already a star with hundreds turning up to get selfies with him.

