Rajasthan by-polls: NDA’s Narayan Beniwal takes lead in Khinvsar, Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary ahead in Mandawa

Oct 24, 2019

The NDA’s candidate Narayan Beniwal took a lead on the Khinvsar seat and Congress Rita Chaudhary was ahead on the Mandawa constituency after the sixth round of counting for the by-elections to the assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, data showed.

Narayan Beniwal is the brother of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal. He is up against five-time Congress MLA and ex-minister Harendra Mirdha.

Harendra Mirdha was picked for Khinwsar seat instead of Sawai Singh, who was the candidate in the last assembly election.

The two Jat-dominated assembly seats fell vacant after the MLAs, Narendra Khichad (Mandawa) and Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar), got elected to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP fielded Susheela Sigra, a long-time Congress member and zila parishad pradhan, from Mandawa, and Narayan Beniwal from Khinwsar.

The BJP and the RLP have entered into an alliance for the Khinwsar seat.

Rita Choudhary’s father Ram Narayan had been an MLA from Mandawa six times and she was elected from the seat in 2008; thereafter, Khichad won from there as an independent and then on a BJP ticket. Mandawa is traditionally a Congress seat.

RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal has been winning from the Khinvsar seat in the last three elections. He had defeated Congress’ Sawai Singh in 2018 with more than 17,000 votes. The seat has come into existence after delimitation in 2008 and since then the Congress has been losing there.

The trend in by-elections in Rajasthan shows that people vote for candidates fielded by the ruling party but in 2014, of the four seats where by-polls were held, the ruling BJP lost three despite getting a huge mandate in assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the last two decades, in by-polls held on 26 seats, voters had predominantly voted differently than they did in the assembly elections.

Of the 26 seats which witnessed by-polls, only 10 were won by the party that registered a victory in the assembly polls.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 10:55 IST