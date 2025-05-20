3 zodiac signs are about to receive monetary success from May 18-24, 2025, says a tarot reader

According to the planetary alignments, this week is going to be a rollercoaster ride for some zodiac signs. While a few of them are walking straight into financial wins, as the tarot cards are backing them up. If you're one of the lucky three zodiac signs below, you may foresee small victories, recognitions, and a sense of clarity on the financial front with the beginning of the Gemini season on May 20, 2025. Read about 3 lucky zodiac signs with financial luck from May 18-24, 2025(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 18-24, 2025

3 zodiac signs with monetary luck from May 18-24, 2025

Taurus: Knight of Swords

“Financially, it is a week for careful planning and avoiding unnecessary splurging”, says astrologer Manisha Koushik. You're starting to feel more in control, especially when it comes to health and money. The tarot card shows you're avoiding unnecessary splurges and staying focused on long-term gains. That careful planning is paying off. Whether it’s a small promotion or a sense of being seen at work, your efforts are being noticed.

Also Read Tarot Horoscope: Lucky zodiac signs before the Taurus season ends and the Gemini season begins

Scorpio: Queen of Swords

“Financially, you may notice gains, especially from previous efforts or smart decisions”, says Manisha. This week, things are looking up thanks to smart decisions and dedication. Even though emotions at home might run high, your professional life is where you shine this week. Someone may recognize your expertise, and that could lead to new doors opening.

Sagittarius: Five of Cups

This week may bring a boost of luck. According to our astrokiger Manisha Koushik, “finances are likely to improve thanks to a combination of smart decisions and a little luck”. The tarot points to better money flow, not just because of luck, but because you’ve been making smarter financial decisions. You may even find yourself thinking about travel or a new place to call home; both could end up being positive long-term moves.