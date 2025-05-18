Tarot Horoscope: Lucky zodiac signs before the Taurus season ends and the Gemini season begins

As the Taurus season is coming to an end and the Gemini season begins on May 20, 2025, the Tarot cards whisper quiet truths for the lucky zodiac signs. Vedic astrologer and numerologist expert, Neeraj Dhankher, shares what the tarot cards have to reveal with the end of a zodiac season on May 18, 2025. Lucky zodiac signs before the Taurus season ends and the Gemini season begins(Unsplash)

Keep reading to find which signs are likely to be luckier than others in love, work, and emotional growth.

Aries: Three of Pentacles

With the Three of Pentacles, Aries is learning that “genuine presence counts a lot today.” Whether in love, friendship, or work, showing up consistently is your superpower. Lucky moments today come from small, steady efforts.

Taurus: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords brings a twist in your day, but it’s not all bad. “Rather than react in frustration, look within yourself for the wisdom this moment is trying to teach you,” Neeraj advises. Something minor may feel like an irritation, but it could be pushing you toward a much-needed truth.

Gemini: Nine of Cups

With the Nine of Cups, you’re reminded not to chase happiness, just “smile at the moment, not the goal.” Simple joys, unexpected wins, or a compliment out of the blue could lift your spirits. Let contentment come to you.

Cancer: Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands gives you magnetic energy today. “When something inside calls to you, that's your permission to pursue it,” says Neeraj. Your lucky moment today comes when you choose joy over duty.

Leo: High Priestess

The High Priestess urges you to pause and listen to what your heart already knows. “Avoidance will not bring peace; attention towards it will,” says Neeraj. Your inner voice is powerful—don’t ignore it.

Virgo: The Mirror

A custom tarot card, The Mirror, reflects back something emotional. It could be a moment that stings—but don’t judge it. “What you see in others might actually be pointing toward your own heart,” Neeraj says. Your luck today lies in being honest with yourself.

Libra: Eight of Cups

The Eight of Cups suggests you’re ready to outgrow something that used to comfort you. “Pay close attention to what fails to bring joy anymore,” Neeraj advises. This discomfort is a guide—it’s showing you where real freedom begins.

Scorpio: Eight of Pentacles

With the Eight of Pentacles, repetition isn’t boring—it’s transformative. “Watch your process at work today; some small shifts… can bear incredible fruit,” Neeraj says. Focus and presence bring lucky breaks.

Sagittarius: Knight of Swords

The Knight of Swords gives you the courage to speak up. “Trust that honesty, even when uncomfortable, will lead to understanding,” says Neeraj. A long-delayed conversation could bring emotional release.

Capricorn: The Hierophant

The Hierophant reminds you that your experiences matter. “Do not underestimate your influence,” Neeraj notes. Sharing a kind word or insight today could be life-changing for someone else—and a quiet blessing for you too.

Aquarius: The Empress

The Empress card calls you to notice the soft, imperfect magic of the day. “A rugged space may harbour a gentle allure,” Neeraj says. Stay open—you might find luck in places that first look ordinary.

Pisces: The Strength

The Strength card shows you don’t need to push hard today. “You show yourself how strong you've become by not falling into old patterns,” Neeraj says. Let calm responses do the work, your emotional growth is your gift.