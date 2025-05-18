Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 18-24, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: King of Wands Read your weekly tarot prediction for May 18-24, 2025

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Tower

This week brings a steady rhythm across most areas and encourages you to conserve your energy for what truly matters. You may feel a bit drained, so prioritizing rest and nutritious food will go a long way. Financially, balanced spending helps you maintain stability, although impulsive purchases may tempt you. Work may feel routine but completing those daily tasks will bring a quiet sense of satisfaction. Family matters may bring friction, so practicing patience instead of reacting can bring peace. Romance requires effort and managing expectations can improve mutual understanding. Short outings bring joy and help lift your spirits. Property dealings may offer profitable opportunities while academics reflect average results, so consistent effort remains essential.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The World

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Knight of Swords

You are likely to feel more in control of your health and your energy is on point, helping you tackle both work and personal goals effectively. Financially, it is a week for careful planning and avoiding unnecessary splurging. In your career, you may witness a moment of growth or recognition, so use this time to shine. Family support adds emotional depth and makes your home feel more comforting. However, your love life may feel emotionally distant and initiating a heart-to-heart conversation could help bridge the gap. Travel brings joyful experiences and property ventures may show long-term promise. Students are likely to excel academically, so continue riding that productive wave.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Hanged man

This week fuels your spirit with vibrant energy and a clear sense of direction. Health looks bright and encourages you to take up something new that supports your well-being. Financially, there is a smooth cash flow which brings ease and confidence. Professionally, things are steady but may lack inspiration, so consider adding creativity to your tasks. Family remains supportive and gives you the emotional backup you need. Romance finds balance when both partners communicate openly. Travel plans may face delays, so build flexibility into your schedule. Property upkeep may demand attention and academic progress improves steadily, so keep pushing forward and the results will follow.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Sun

This week encourages you to maintain a balanced diet and lifestyle in order to avoid unnecessary fatigue. Budgeting becomes crucial as unexpected expenses may arise, so prioritizing essentials will help. At work, regular tasks keep you busy and remaining consistent will lead to results. A possible family reunion or meaningful time at home uplifts your mood. Your love life blossoms with emotional intimacy and deeper connections. Travel looks scenic and refreshing, giving you the chance to reset mentally. Property matters require a closer look before you make any decisions. Academically, you are well-positioned for success, so make the most of this opportunity.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hermit

A little energy conservation will help you navigate the week smoothly. Financially, you may notice healthy growth, so use that momentum wisely. Career efforts seem to align well and provide a sense of purpose. Family matters may call for adjustments and your flexibility can ease potential tensions. Romance brings warmth and happiness and adds sparkle to your everyday life. Adventurous trips are likely and can be quite invigorating. If you are considering property investments, take time to review all details. Academics require focus, so do not allow distractions to pull you away from your goals.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Magician

Career: Judgment

Your health may require immediate attention, so do not ignore minor symptoms and consider making important lifestyle changes. Financial security helps you feel grounded and enables you to plan for the future. Professionally, this could be a milestone week where your hard work begins to pay off. Family ties strengthen through shared moments and deeper understanding. Romantic connections remain steady and emotional balance becomes your strength. Travel may feel routine but peaceful. Property investments may appreciate in value, so stay well-informed. Educational growth is on the rise, making this a great time to explore new interests.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Hanged Man

Sticking to your health routine will help you stay in good shape this week. Financial planning needs immediate attention as spending might exceed your expectations, so restructure your budget if needed. Professionally, progress continues at a steady pace, and this gives you time to sharpen your skills. A family gathering could lift your spirits and bring back nostalgic joy. Romance flourishes with small gestures, so do not hold back in expressing affection. Short trips bring a refreshing change to your routine. Property matters and academics may require more attention, so avoid procrastination and focus on consistent daily progress.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Beige

Love: The Lovers

Mood: World

Career: Queen of Swords

It is time to give your body the care it truly deserves, so avoid pushing yourself beyond reasonable limits. Financially, you may notice gains, especially from previous efforts or smart decisions. Professionally, you are performing at your best, and your expertise is likely to be acknowledged. Family matters may bring emotional challenges and approaching them with compassion can bring healing. Passionate connections ignite your love life and bring excitement back into your days. While travel remains routine, small breaks may offer joy. Property-related issues might arise, so avoid confrontation and seek clarity. Academically, you are on the right path and consistency will support your growth.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Love: High Priestess

Mood: The Fool

Career: Five of Cups



This week gives a healthy boost to your energy levels, making it easier to stay productive and inspired. Finances are likely to improve thanks to a combination of smart decisions and a little luck. Work stays steady and maintaining your usual pace will help you stay on top. Family bonds grow stronger through meaningful conversations and time spent together. Romantic expectations may not be met fully, so try seeing things from your partner’s perspective to avoid misunderstandings. Memorable journeys are on the cards and spontaneous plans could turn out well. Property dealings show strong upward potential. Academic performance may be average but there is definitely room to bounce back with some focused effort.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Devil

Career: Three of Coins



Your health is expected to remain in great shape this week, giving you the stamina to handle multiple responsibilities smoothly. Financially, things stay balanced as long as you keep a close eye on your spending. Professionally, the atmosphere around your work remains harmonious and helps you meet deadlines with ease. Family life feels stable, although it may lack excitement, so make an effort to create bonding moments. Romance may feel emotionally distant but showing vulnerability could help shift the dynamic. Travel brings a refreshing sense of adventure and now is a good time to explore. Real estate opportunities may present themselves, so take time to evaluate carefully. Academic goals are progressing well and recognition may soon follow.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Swords

Low immunity could slow you down this week, so make rest and self-care your priority. Regular income brings peace of mind and allows you to plan future expenses more confidently. Career life improves through collaboration and shared ideas, so embrace teamwork. Family matters may require compromise and patience will be your strongest asset. Romance lights up your days with deep emotional satisfaction. Travel runs smoothly and even routine commutes feel less exhausting. Property concerns may come up, particularly around valuation or documentation. Academic focus seems scattered, so create a structured study routine for better outcomes.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Temperance

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Seven of Cups

Neglecting self-care might begin to show, so listen to your body and make wellness a priority. Financially, this week offers a sense of stability and allows you to plan future goals with confidence. In your career, you are likely to reach a rewarding point and may even receive long-overdue appreciation. Family dynamics may shift, and your adaptability will help maintain harmony. Romance feels magical, and the heartfelt moments shared now will stay with you. Travel may be frequent, but manageable. Property dealings could feel uncertain, so delay decisions if things are not clear. Academically, you are heading in the right direction, and steady effort will lead to success.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

