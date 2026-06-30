When people think about crystals for anxiety, familiar choices like Amethyst, Lepidolite, and Rose Quartz often come to mind. While these are among the most well-known options, some lesser-known crystals are also believed to offer comfort and emotional support. For those who experience racing thoughts, emotional overwhelm, or difficulty slowing down, these crystals can serve as gentle reminders to pause, stay present, and practice mindfulness. 3 uncommon crystals for anxiety that deserve more attention (Pinterest)

According to Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, exploring beyond the most popular crystals can open the door to meaningful new practices.

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“When people think of crystals for anxiety, the same names usually come up, like Amethyst, Lepidolite, or Rose Quartz. They are definitely wonderful companions, but I encourage people to look beyond the most popular choices. Some lesser-known crystals offer equally beautiful support, especially for those who feel emotionally overwhelmed, mentally overstimulated, or simply unable to switch off,” shared Crystal Healer, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Sud also emphasizes that crystals should be seen as a supportive practice rather than a replacement for professional care. “It’s important to understand that crystals are not a form of medical or mental health treatment. Instead, I believe they can support practices such as meditation, grounding techniques, therapy, and self-reflection,” she added.

Here are three lesser-known crystals that, according to Sud, deserve more attention.

Chrysoprase Not all anxiety comes from what’s happening right now. Sometimes, it grows from imagining every possible outcome before anything has even happened. According to Sud, Chrysoprase is believed to carry a gentle, uplifting energy that encourages optimism and emotional renewal.

“I often recommend it to people who struggle with constant ‘what if’ thinking or find it difficult to trust that things will unfold in their own time.”

Instead of pushing anxious thoughts away, this crystal can serve as a reminder to bring your attention back to what you can control today.

Blue Lace Agate Anxiety doesn’t always affect every part of your life. Sometimes, it only appears before important conversations, presentations, job interviews, or difficult discussions.

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Blue Lace Agate is commonly associated with calm, thoughtful communication. It helps you slow down, organize your thoughts, and express yourself without feeling overwhelmed or pressured.

If you’ve ever replayed conversations in your mind or worried about saying the wrong thing, this crystal can be a gentle reminder that your voice matters and deserves to be heard.

Try this: Hold Blue Lace Agate in your hand for a few moments before an important phone call, meeting, or conversation. Use that time to take a few slow breaths and set a clear intention for the discussion.

Smoky Quartz Sometimes anxiety doesn’t feel like endless thoughts. Instead, it feels like carrying the weight of everything all at once. Sud says Smoky Quartz is one of her favorite grounding crystals because it encourages emotional stability rather than emotional avoidance.

“Instead of trying to ‘fix’ every feeling immediately, it reminds us to stay present, steady, and connected to the moment.”

She recommends using Smoky Quartz during periods of major life changes, uncertainty, or emotional exhaustion, when everything feels just a little too overwhelming.

Simple ritual: Sit quietly while holding the crystal in your hand. As you slowly exhale, imagine releasing a little of the tension you’ve been carrying.

Working with crystals mindfully According to Sud, the value of working with crystals isn’t about owning the rarest stone or expecting immediate results. Instead, it comes from the intention and mindfulness you bring to the practice.

Whether you use a crystal during meditation, keep one on your desk, or hold it while taking a few deep breaths, it can be a reminder to pause, check in with yourself, and respond to anxious moments with greater awareness rather than fear.

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Disclaimer: Crystals are spiritual and wellness tools, and there is no scientific evidence that they can treat or cure anxiety or other mental health conditions. If you are experiencing persistent anxiety or emotional distress, seek guidance from a qualified mental health professional or healthcare provider.