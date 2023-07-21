Here's why you are bad at relationships, based on your sun sign

Astrology can be really helpful in breaking terrible habits. Self-sabotaging the good things in life can make us lose the optimism we need. Why not learn from our mistakes and make this time different and this relationship last? Why not learn from our mistakes and make this time different and this relationship last?(Unsplash)

Aries: You act impetuously. You don't hold back with anything and tend to blurt out things, ignoring their consequences on the people.

You want what you want now, and anything that stops you should watch out. Think before you speak Aries, as being impulsive and impatient is not getting you anywhere in relationships.

Taurus: Trusting someone does not come easily to you, does it Taurus? You take too long to trust someone completely with yourself, however, you expect the opposite from the other person.

You are highly stubborn and hate it when things don't go your way. A compromise, even to save yourself at times seems atrocious to you. Relationships are a two-way street, honey.

Gemini: Ooo… I am gonna leave before they do. That's how you deal with your partner if they turn out to be a long-lasting one.

You panic at the sign of commitment and feeling trapped you sabotage it. You do everything in your power to make your partner leave just because you “think” you don't do long-term. Don't let the fear of commitment hold you back.

Cancer: You believe in love so much that you end up holding on too tightly to it. Feeling trapped is suffocating. So start trusting your partner and your love, so that they will not break your heart.

Also, you should never be too dependent on a person emotionally. So try maintaining the distance, so that if they leave you would be strong enough to handle your own. Relax and enjoy the ride, Cancer!

Leo: Needing attention is fine, but craving it is not. Your constant need for validation and compliments can be exhausting Leos. Most people don't have the energy needed to give all the attention you demand.

When in a relationship, you both are the centre of it; sometimes you need to attend to your partner and make them feel your love and support.

Virgo: Being a perfectionist gets in the way of your own happiness. If your partner doesn't do something perfectly or makes a mistake, you tend to criticize them because of your nature.

All of us have faults, but no one likes them to be highlighted frequently. When that's what a person is getting by being with you, it's not a tough choice for them to choose the highway. Ease up, Virgo and remember that from mistakes come the true a-ha moments!

Libra: Communicate better. For the most part, you are fantastic at relationships, doing everything required to make them work. However, you often hold back your feelings in order to avoid conflicts which leads to them being exploded later on and destroying it all.

Deal with your emotions as they come up with your partner. You are better at it than you think.

Scorpio: Is pre-revenge a thing? It might be with you, Scorpios. You are afraid of heartbreak. Even with so much to offer- passion, love, expression, you keep on being apprehensive.

Try not to assume the worst. Trust yourself that you are intelligent enough to make excellent choices and the same will happen when you choose your life partner.

Sagittarius: If you start feeling closed off emotionally, you take off from the relationship. If there's any indication of trouble, you would rather back out and be away from the heartbreak.

Every relationship needs work, so stay put and ground yourself to work out the problems. Goodness is worth hanging around for.

Capricorn: Splurge your earning on yourself and your partner sometimes, Capricorn. You like money and excel at getting and saving it, but spending, not so much. It's understandable to be practical but not stingy.

If a vacation is what will help make your bond stronger, or if a little date at a high-end restaurant makes them happy, go for it.

Aquarius: You are emotionally closed off. A mystery is enticing but not always. One wants to be connected to their partner on a deeper level, and the opposite of this can make them feel really insecure.

We know you are accepting and loving but try opening up more towards love.

Pisces: You tend to jump into relationships, making poor choices in regard to your partner. You get swayed by the idea of romance and love and once the reality sets in, your interest is gone in a click.

Learn to have a mature and clear idea of relationships and your ideal partner, it will be much more satisfying than the fantasy of it.