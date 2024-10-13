The October full moon or Hunter moon marks the first full moon of the fall equinox, but more significantly, it's the first one after the intense eclipse season ended. After a month filled with the powerful energy of eclipses, this full moon brings back the opportunity for moon magic. It's a great time to restart your manifestation rituals and focus on your goals with renewed clarity. Let's delve into the manifestation rituals you should do during the full moon on October 17, 2024. Read about 3 Manifesting rituals during the October Full Moon (Representative Image of the Moon).(Pexel)

3 Manifesting rituals during October Full Moon 2024

Manifestation ritual after the eclipse season-:

Full moons often reveal truths and spark sudden realizations, and after the rapid changes of eclipse season, October's full moon offers a moment to process these shifts. It's a powerful time to let go of anything the eclipses have shaken loose from your life, helping you feel lighter and more open to new possibilities. During the October 17 full moon, release what’s holding you back. Write down everything you need to let go of and burn the paper in a fire-safe bowl. This simple ritual helps clear away old energy, making room for new growth and freedom. Use the power of fire to symbolize your readiness to move forward.

Flame-Gazing Meditation:

With the intensity of the October full moon, try a calming flame-gazing meditation. Light a candle and sit quietly, focusing on the flame as a meditative point. This practice, rooted in Trataka meditation, helps clear your mind and provides a moment of reflection. If stress arises, bring your attention back to the flame. After 10 minutes, write down the thoughts or emotions that surfaced and any interesting observations about the flame’s movements or colours.

October supermoon Intention-Setting

This October’s full moon, the closest supermoon of the year, arrives during the final week of the Libra season. It's an ideal time to gather with friends and set intentions together while watching the moonrise. Known as the Blood Moon, it may appear larger and orange-toned, especially near the horizon. Use this magical moment to reflect, share your experiences, and let go of anything no longer serving you, setting the stage for new beginnings.