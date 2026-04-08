A US astrologer says Mars in Aries may bring new beginnings to these zodiac signs this week
This week may bring strong reactions as Mars moves through Aries, according to New York Times best-selling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas.
The week of April 6, 2026, may bring intense momentum and strong reactions as Mars moves through Aries, according to New York Times best-selling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas.
Mars, the planet associated with drive, action and courage, is currently travelling through Aries, the zodiac sign it naturally rules. Astrologers say this alignment can amplify confidence, urgency and impulsive behaviour, creating a powerful “action and reaction” energy in everyday life.
A week driven by bold decisions
With Mars in its home sign, people may feel more motivated to pursue goals, initiate projects or confront situations they may have been avoiding.
This planetary placement often encourages individuals to act quickly and take the lead. However, astrologers also warn that the same energy can trigger impatience, heated arguments or sudden reactions if emotions are not handled carefully.
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Action may bring immediate consequences
The cosmic message of the week revolves around the idea of cause and effect. Decisions made during this time could produce quick results, both positive and challenging.
While the fiery energy of Aries can inspire courage and determination, astrologers suggest that pausing before reacting may help people avoid unnecessary conflicts.
A good time for courage and fresh starts
Despite the intensity, the transit can also be highly productive. Mars in May Aries supports:
- Launching new ideas
- Pursuing personal ambitions
- Taking bold leadership steps
- Overcoming hesitation
Balancing passion with patience
As the week unfolds, some zodiac signs may benefit from balancing enthusiasm with mindfulness. Taking thoughtful action rather than reacting emotionally can help make the most of this powerful cosmic influence.
Mars in Aries ultimately encourages courage, initiative and forward movement, but the energy works best when guided by awareness and self-control.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More