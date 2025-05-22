An astrologer predicts these 2 zodiac signs will take a risk in love

Life without a little risk would be pretty dull, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Taking a chance in love can be scary, but when it works out, the happiness and sense of peace are totally worth it. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, two zodiac signs are about to take bold steps in their love lives very soon. These 2 zodiac signs will take a risk in love(Freepik)

“A small gamble in love can bring immense joy,” says Dhankher. “Your daily routine might be starting to feel a bit dull, and this is the perfect time to shake things up with a romantic gesture.” Whether it is sending a sweet text, picking up the phone, or simply smiling at someone you like, remember not to hold yourself back. “Do not think too much; just do what your heart says,” he adds. The universe is backing your brave moves today, so just be yourself. A little courage could open doors you did not even expect.

Aquarius Love Horoscope

According to Dhankher, “Love will progress in a different way today, thanks to a new challenge or activity.” He suggests letting go a bit, even if something feels out of your comfort zone. “This will give the heart its way,” he says. It may feel unfamiliar at first, but it could turn into a beautiful memory. If you are in a relationship, trying something new together, like a trip, hobby, or fun challenge, can bring back fresh energy. And if you are single, you might just bump into someone special while chasing a goal or doing something out of the ordinary.

Taking risks in love does not have to mean grand gestures. Sometimes, it is just about listening to your heart and doing something different.