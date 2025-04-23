April 21-27, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) Your finances will thrive this week. Your hard work may soon turn into rewards and recognition. You'll find yourself planning and adjusting your daily routine to make space for this success. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative Image).(Freepik)

This financial growth is happening because you're really skilled and knowledgeable in what you do. So keep learning and growing — it'll help keep the money flowing. Also, a big part of your success is how well you’ve been ignoring the negativity around you. Keep blocking out those unhelpful voices (even the ones in your own head), and you’ll keep doing great.

If money has felt stuck in the past, it might be time to examine your beliefs. The colour red is likely to be lucky for you.

Financial triumph is on the horizon for you this week. You may reach a stratospheric level for potential growth. Recognition and respect are coming your way, too.

This success may be connected to your roots, your natural talents, and inner strengths have brought you here. Keep building on them, and you’ll go even further.

If you’ve been feeling stuck with money, now’s the time to take a closer look at who you surround yourself with. Some of you might be in relationships that aren't good for you, or letting pressure from others make you ignore warning signs, especially from older figures who may not have your best interests at heart.

Your lucky colour this week is black.

According to Chinese predictions, your financial zone will likely experience abundance. You may receive wealth from different sources, like family and relatives. This could be the result of plans you made a while ago that are finally bearing fruit this week .

Try to stay mindful and intentional about your success so you can keep the good energy going. Find a balance between treating yourself now and saving for later.

If money has felt stuck or slow lately, this is a great time to do an energy cleanse to help you feel more balanced. The weekend will be especially powerful for this, especially with the New Moon coming up on Sunday.

Your lucky colour this week is navy blue.