Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 24: Look for stability in finance

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is going to be a fruitful day. Your perfect way to complete work and attention to detail may get your rewards or appreciation from seniors at work. Some people may assign new responsibilities on the professional front. You should try to tackle these new responsibilities efficiently as it may open new doors of opportunities for you.

Your new business is going to thrive and it may make you feel happy and content. You should be careful about your expenses and investments. It is a good idea to save some money for advanced years.

What else is there to know more about this day? Read ahead!

Aquarius Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition. A new business may take off and start reaping rewards for you. Some big expenses are foreseen on the family front. Some may think about selling their ancestral property.

Aquarius Family Today

This is a favourable day to communicate your feelings with your parents or your spouse. It is a good day to plan a short or long trip with family members. The arrival of someone may keep the aura cheerful on the home front.

Aquarius Career Today

You may get new responsibilities on the professional front. Appreciation from your boss may keep you inspired and compel you to do more to climb up the ladder of success. Things may go excellently on the career front.

Aquarius Health Today

Those who have been putting efforts to maintain weight may get some desired results today. Some may start a regime of exercise or a healthy diet. Someone may advise you regarding your health. Some may feel new optimism today.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Those who have been ignorant to their spouse, need to bridge the gap in order to avoid any kind of issue. Today, you may notice great qualities your spouse or lover has, so don't forget to admire him/her.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

