Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts happy moments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 29, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Apr 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You will see opportunities to resolve all relationship issues today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay focused today

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. An office romance may not be good today as this may compromise your professional life.
You will see opportunities to resolve all relationship issues today. Your professional success is followed by minor monetary issues. Health is normal.

Be sensitive in the relationship and share emotions without a barrier. Perform the best at work and this promises a rise in salary and position. Minor health and wealth issues may be there.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

No major hiccup will impact the love life. You both will be happy spending time together. Introduce the lover to the parents to get their approval. Single Aquarius natives will meet someone special while traveling, at the office, or while attending a function. Though you may be keen to propose, wait for a day or two to express the feeling. An office romance may not be good today as this may compromise your professional life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will see new opportunities for growth in your career and ensure you utilize them diligently. Some minor professional issues may exist and ensure you are diplomatic while dealing with the troubles today. Be cordial with the team members and ensure you escape from office politics. Your positive attitude will work in team meetings. You may also put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. Interview calls will come in a day or two.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth carefully. Minor monetary issues will be there and you need to be extremely cautious while lending money to someone. A friend or relative will ask for financial assistance that you may not be able to refuse. Fortunate Aquarius natives will inherit a part of the ancestral property but this can also lead to legal issues with siblings. You may spend money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have asthma may develop breathing issues and should also stay away from dust and dirt. Minor health issues may upset seniors. There will be pain in the joints and elbows. You should be careful while driving at night. You should also have more vegetables and fruits today to keep the body fit. Do not smoke today as this can seriously impact your health.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

