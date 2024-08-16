Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts a minor financial dispute

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th Februar Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are no stranger to adventures Handle the troubles in the love relationship with a smile. Be careful while taking up crucial tasks with tight deadlines. Your health is also good today. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024. Wealth will come in from different sources and health is also good.

Maintain a strong and enticing love affair where you will spend more time with the lover. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow. Wealth will come in from different sources and health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Avoid all outside interferences and you need to spend more time with the lover. Female natives will have marriage on card and the relationship will also be approved by the parents. For single natives, the chance to find a partner is also high. You meet someone special while traveling today or while at an official function. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Today, you’ll have a productive professional life. Lawyers will taste success while IT professionals as well as chefs will have options to move abroad. You may visit a foreign land for official purposes. Those who deal with government agencies for business purposes will find the day auspicious as they may be successful in multiple dealings. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the success. Businessmen dealing with textiles, furniture, electronics, transport, and food materials will see good returns.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will be at your side. This will help you make crucial monetary decisions. You are lucky to inherit a family property. The financial dispute with a sibling will also be resolved in the first half of the day. Some females will spend on fashion accessories while you can also donate money to charity. You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. Traders will raise funds through promoters which will help in business expansions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Do a health check to ensure you are physically good. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Those who are diabetic may have infections that may cause trouble. Do not lift heavy objects and avoid junk food along with aerated drinks. Instead have fresh juice. Fill the plate with veggies. Some females may develop skin and throat infections in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)