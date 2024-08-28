Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts good returns

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your principles state you Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. Today is good to take a call on marriage.

Settle the love-related issues. Be a patient listener & this will strengthen the bonding. Make strong professional decisions. Wealth demands smart investments.

Be cool in the love affair and keep the lover in a good mood. Minor professional issues will be there but do not let that impact the productivity. No major financial issue will trouble you while health will also be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together. Your partner prefers you to open up. You may plan a romantic dinner where you may also surprise the lover with a gift. Today is good to take a call on marriage. Those who faced opposition to the relationship will witness a big change in the attitude of seniors in the family. Provide personal space to the lover and do not impose your ideas on the partner. Some married males will get into office romance that will impact married life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial at work. Be careful while expressing opinions at team meetings. Some of your words may be mistaken by the seniors. Some IT projects may take off today and your communication skills will work out at client discussions. Healthcare professionals as well as chefs will find opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. Businessmen will find more opportunities to expand the trade. Logistics, law, textiles, construction, and manufacturing are businesses that bring in good returns today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will pour in today. A freelancing job will bring in good money. You may also consider investing in stock, trade, and speculative business. Those who are keen to take the business abroad can raise funds through promoters. However, businessmen should be careful while handling finance with new partners. Everything will not be fair in trade today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. No major medical issue will trouble you. Cut down on both tobacco and alcohol. You should be careful about your diet today and also maintain a balanced office and personal life. Some females may develop migraine or menstrual complaints. Children may have bruises while playing in the evening. While traveling, ensure a medical kit is always with you. Pregnant ladies need to be careful with the baby bump.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)