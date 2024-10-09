Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 09, 2024 predicts good returns for entrepreneurs

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep focused on your goals Handle the love issues with care. Ensure you meet the expectations at work today. Resolve the monetary issues through proper planning. Health is positive. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2024: Despite minor issues in raising funds in business, entrepreneurs will receive good returns.

The relationship will be stronger and there will be positive moments today. Be careful about office politics. Make smart investments today while health is also at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Have a happy relationship today. Stay away from disputes with the lover and ensure your bond is strong. Some Aquarius male natives will get entangled in office romance today which can hurt the family life. Ensure your attitude is positive while you settle the relationship issues. Today is also good to troubleshoot issues with the ex-lover which may also rekindle the old affair. Those who are keen on the love affair to the next level can introduce the partner to the parents. Married females may also conceive today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Professional issues need to be addressed diplomatically. Minor problems can lead to more troubles if left unchecked. New responsibilities will come to you and do not hesitate to take challenges. In the long run, it will benefit you. Students will clear competitive as well as university examinations. Entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Overcome the monetary challenges through controlled expenditure. Your priority needs to be to save as much as you can. Avoid speculative business and instead try mutual funds for investments. Some females will also win a legal dispute over property. Despite minor issues in raising funds in business, entrepreneurs will receive good returns. Students appearing for higher studies will be required to pay the fees and other charges today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with mild exercise or a walk in the park. Keep office life out of the house and spend more time with the family. Females need to be careful about skin infections, throat issues, and viral fever. Some children may also develop bruises while playing. Those who are traveling to hill stations must carry a medical kit.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)