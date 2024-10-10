Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024 predicts a vacation on the cards

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing scares you! Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024. Be careful while handling challenges at work but there will be success.

Your happy love life is backed by professional success. Keep a watch on the expenditure and ensure you also take care of the lifestyle for a happy day.

You may be happy to know that your love relationship will be intact today. Be careful while handling challenges at work but there will be success. Your health is also in good shape. However, minor monetary issues may come up.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Plan a romantic dinner or even a vacation where you may also take a call in the future. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents today. Some long-term relationships will need time to settle as minor hiccups will be there. Those who are traveling today must communicate with their lover over the phone and express their feeling. Single male natives will meet someone special but wait for a day or two to express their feelings.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your job may involve risks and challenges today. Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. The second part of the day is good to commence a new project. If you have recently joined the organization, you will find opportunities to mark your presence. However, be careful while giving opinions at team meetings as this may also annoy some seniors. Traders may face issues from local authorities and this must be settled immediately.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

While dealing with properties and investments, it is important that you maintain patience. A sibling or a friend would face a financial dispute and you would need to lend an amount as help. However, ensure you get back the amount on time. Long-term investments such as stock, trade, or speculative business are a good idea to augment wealth. However, you need to take the guidance of a financial expert for better planning.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health is free from major troubles today. Be positive in attitude and this will ensure better mental health. Proper diet and exercise are advised to stay healthy. You may experience soreness in your throat. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. Seniors must consult a doctor whenever needed. Whenever you are traveling, ensure you have a medical kit ready in the bag.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)