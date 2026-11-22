Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)
Daily Prediction says,
Home life will provide a supportive foundation for a day that requires considerable hard work. Your relationship with younger siblings will remain cordial, and their assistance may help you move closer to an important target. Success in your professional responsibilities will come through courage and additional effort, as you may need to work harder than usual. Jupiter in Leo, your seventh house, favours understanding with your spouse or business associates, making this a suitable day for agreements and shared plans. You will find it easier to discuss responsibilities and understand what needs to be done with the people involved. Your achievements will come through consistent effort, while companionship will make the process feel less demanding. There may also be good news from your children, giving your family another reason to look forward to spending time together. Personal warmth will remain an important source of encouragement throughout your busy schedule.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will remain pleasant, and shared plans will benefit from mutual cooperation. Discussing your schedules and responsibilities will help you feel more involved in each other's concerns. Lovers will experience happiness and joy, with affection bringing a positive note to an otherwise demanding day. You will enjoy having someone with whom you can share your progress and achievements. Good news from your children is also possible, adding to the happiness of family life. The day favours discussing plans that you intend to pursue together. Even practical conversations will carry warmth when they involve goals and interests that matter to both of you.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
An important target will require additional effort, and your willingness to work hard will help you achieve success. The Moon in Aries in your third house all day supports initiative, making calls and short journeys favourable. A necessary conversation or local trip may contribute positively to your progress. Students will also benefit from actively engaging with their assignments, particularly when they have a specific target to achieve. The Sun in Scorpio, your tenth house, brings senior officials and authority figures into focus, making your professional contributions particularly important. You will remain conscious of how you communicate your ideas and handle your responsibilities. Business discussions will benefit from mutual understanding, while shared plans will have a supportive atmosphere. Your courage will become evident through your willingness to take on the more demanding parts of your work.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
This is not a favourable time to invest money in a new venture. Avoid committing fresh capital to an unfamiliar business idea today. Your financial attention should remain on existing responsibilities and professional activities where additional effort has a clear purpose. A discussion with a business associate may still prove useful in understanding shared objectives and future possibilities. You will be able to distinguish between agreeing on an interesting idea and making an actual financial commitment. Existing obligations will require your attention, while your professional efforts will provide a practical direction for the day. Your strongest financial prospects will come through consistent work and the progress you earn through your own efforts.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
This is not a favourable time to invest money in a new venture. Avoid committing fresh capital to an unfamiliar business idea today. Your financial attention should remain on existing responsibilities and professional activities where additional effort has a clear purpose. A discussion with a business associate may still prove useful in understanding shared objectives and future possibilities. You will be able to distinguish between agreeing on an interesting idea and making an actual financial commitment. Existing obligations will require your attention, while your professional efforts will provide a practical direction for the day. Your strongest financial prospects will come through consistent work and the progress you earn through your own efforts.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
The day's responsibilities will make it important to manage your energy carefully. You will have the determination to complete your work, while the positive atmosphere at home will help maintain your mood. Contact with a sibling or a warm conversation with your spouse will provide emotional encouragement. Rest will feel particularly welcome after a demanding period of activity. Maintaining a clear distinction between professional responsibilities and personal time will help you manage your schedule. You will feel satisfied knowing that you have given the difficult tasks proper attention, leaving the evening free for relaxation and companionship.
Tip for the Day: Put extra effort into existing goals and avoid funding a new venture today.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com