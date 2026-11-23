Aquarius (Jan 21- Feb 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Aquarius Horoscope (Pinterest: James R. Eads)

You will make a bold decision that gives you more work to do, and your confidence will rise as you commit to it. You will feel restless and lazy at the same time, with plenty on your mind and little enthusiasm for beginning. That decision will give the day a definite direction. The Moon in Aries in your third house all day supports initiative, helping you tackle the first part of something you have been delaying; calls and short trips will also go well. Taking responsibility for your choice will make you feel more capable. The extra effort will be real, and your growing confidence will help you face it.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse will remain normal, with familiar routines keeping the day on an even footing at home. Everyday conversation will give you a comfortable point of contact while your own mood feels unsettled. Venus in Libra in your ninth house, in its own sign and moving direct, brings affection and an appetite for comfort or an enjoyable outing. You will enjoy discussing somewhere you would like to visit, even if the conversation stays at the level of an idea. Children will do better, and they can get the results they have wanted. Their progress will give family conversation a hopeful subject and draw your attention toward what is going well.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

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Students can achieve their goals easily today, and a subject that has felt demanding is likely to seem more approachable once study begins. Confidence will make it easier to engage with the work in front of you. There will be satisfaction in having a clear target, especially when your restless mood has been pulling your attention elsewhere. At work, your bold decision will make you work harder. You will feel personally invested in carrying it through, including the routine portions that attract less enthusiasm. Watch restlessness make you leave a task unfinished. Give the work a definite stopping point before moving on. The day favors direct effort, and your willingness to take ownership will give your working hours a clearer purpose. A conversation about your chosen direction will feel more assured once you have begun acting on it.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Money will come through hard work today, with earnings tied to the effort you put in. The practical demands of your decision will therefore occupy your thoughts alongside its appeal. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces in your second house marks the final phase of Sade Sati, bringing a tight household conversation or a trimmed budget even as this closing stretch eases. A family spending limit will feel especially relevant when something enjoyable catches your interest. You will be more conscious of how a small pleasure fits into what the household can afford. The discussion will put affordability into everyday language, making the connection between work and spending clear. Pleasure spending is likely to tempt you, particularly around an outing or a comfortable experience. Aquarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money will come through hard work today, with earnings tied to the effort you put in. The practical demands of your decision will therefore occupy your thoughts alongside its appeal. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces in your second house marks the final phase of Sade Sati, bringing a tight household conversation or a trimmed budget even as this closing stretch eases. A family spending limit will feel especially relevant when something enjoyable catches your interest. You will be more conscious of how a small pleasure fits into what the household can afford. The discussion will put affordability into everyday language, making the connection between work and spending clear. Pleasure spending is likely to tempt you, particularly around an outing or a comfortable experience. Aquarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Restlessness will sit alongside a lazy mood, making the start of an ordinary activity feel less appealing than imagining a bigger undertaking. Your confidence will rise, although enthusiasm for routine may take longer to follow. A familiar pace is likely to suit your energy. Having something definite to do will give your busy thoughts a practical focus, and you will feel more engaged as the work connected with your decision takes shape.

Tip for the Day: Start the task your decision creates before opening another conversation about it.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)