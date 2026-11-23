Aquarius (Jan 21- Feb 20)
Daily Prediction says,
You will make a bold decision that gives you more work to do, and your confidence will rise as you commit to it. You will feel restless and lazy at the same time, with plenty on your mind and little enthusiasm for beginning. That decision will give the day a definite direction. The Moon in Aries in your third house all day supports initiative, helping you tackle the first part of something you have been delaying; calls and short trips will also go well. Taking responsibility for your choice will make you feel more capable. The extra effort will be real, and your growing confidence will help you face it.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will remain normal, with familiar routines keeping the day on an even footing at home. Everyday conversation will give you a comfortable point of contact while your own mood feels unsettled. Venus in Libra in your ninth house, in its own sign and moving direct, brings affection and an appetite for comfort or an enjoyable outing. You will enjoy discussing somewhere you would like to visit, even if the conversation stays at the level of an idea. Children will do better, and they can get the results they have wanted. Their progress will give family conversation a hopeful subject and draw your attention toward what is going well.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Students can achieve their goals easily today, and a subject that has felt demanding is likely to seem more approachable once study begins. Confidence will make it easier to engage with the work in front of you. There will be satisfaction in having a clear target, especially when your restless mood has been pulling your attention elsewhere. At work, your bold decision will make you work harder. You will feel personally invested in carrying it through, including the routine portions that attract less enthusiasm. Watch restlessness make you leave a task unfinished. Give the work a definite stopping point before moving on. The day favors direct effort, and your willingness to take ownership will give your working hours a clearer purpose. A conversation about your chosen direction will feel more assured once you have begun acting on it.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Money will come through hard work today, with earnings tied to the effort you put in. The practical demands of your decision will therefore occupy your thoughts alongside its appeal. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces in your second house marks the final phase of Sade Sati, bringing a tight household conversation or a trimmed budget even as this closing stretch eases. A family spending limit will feel especially relevant when something enjoyable catches your interest. You will be more conscious of how a small pleasure fits into what the household can afford. The discussion will put affordability into everyday language, making the connection between work and spending clear. Pleasure spending is likely to tempt you, particularly around an outing or a comfortable experience.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Money will come through hard work today, with earnings tied to the effort you put in. The practical demands of your decision will therefore occupy your thoughts alongside its appeal. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces in your second house marks the final phase of Sade Sati, bringing a tight household conversation or a trimmed budget even as this closing stretch eases. A family spending limit will feel especially relevant when something enjoyable catches your interest. You will be more conscious of how a small pleasure fits into what the household can afford. The discussion will put affordability into everyday language, making the connection between work and spending clear. Pleasure spending is likely to tempt you, particularly around an outing or a comfortable experience.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Restlessness will sit alongside a lazy mood, making the start of an ordinary activity feel less appealing than imagining a bigger undertaking. Your confidence will rise, although enthusiasm for routine may take longer to follow. A familiar pace is likely to suit your energy. Having something definite to do will give your busy thoughts a practical focus, and you will feel more engaged as the work connected with your decision takes shape.
Tip for the Day: Start the task your decision creates before opening another conversation about it.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com