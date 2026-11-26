Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Daily Prediction says,

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Happiness will set the tone today, and good news from your children may give you a clear reason to celebrate. You will feel more inclined to enjoy an ordinary family moment and listen to what someone younger has to share. This positive feeling will also influence the way you approach your own plans. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your fourth house, drawing your thoughts towards domestic comfort and your mother. It then moves into Gemini in your fifth house early in the morning, bringing a lighter, creative mood and an emphasis on children or a pleasant outing. Home will remain a reassuring presence throughout the day. You will carry this warmth into your studies or work, creating a sense of continuity between personal happiness and productive effort.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

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The day favours progress in love, and a romantic offer is possible. You may feel more open to conversations about affection and more willing to acknowledge what a relationship means to you. Ketu in Leo, your seventh house, brings detachment into partnerships, making personal space particularly important even during a happy day. Be careful not to let emotional distance appear like a lack of interest. A brief and clear expression of affection will suit the situation. Couples can use the lighter atmosphere to spend time together comfortably. If you are meeting someone new, a natural conversation that allows both people to retain their individuality may hold the greatest appeal.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

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You will approach your work with sincerity and give proper attention to your responsibilities. Students are likely to concentrate wholeheartedly, giving sustained effort to subjects that deserve it. Mercury in Libra, your ninth house, supports studies, messages and thoughtful discussions. An explanation from a teacher may prove particularly useful to your learning. You will enjoy following an idea through to a clearer understanding. Business owners have a favourable opportunity to start a new venture, while employees are likely to perform well in their jobs. A calculated professional step is favoured when it comes from a clear understanding of the task. The day offers enthusiasm as well as the willingness to apply it carefully.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your financial interests may be connected with constructive plans, particularly a possible business opportunity or a fresh use for an existing skill. The day favours examining what a new venture would require and how it would fit into your present responsibilities. Your optimistic mood may make future possibilities look inviting, while your sincere approach to work will help keep your plans practical. Income prospects are best considered through the work you can continue to develop. A conversation about investing in a business idea may hold your attention. You will feel encouraged by having a practical direction for your ambitions, even as family happiness remains the day's immediate source of pleasure. Aquarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your financial interests may be connected with constructive plans, particularly a possible business opportunity or a fresh use for an existing skill. The day favours examining what a new venture would require and how it would fit into your present responsibilities. Your optimistic mood may make future possibilities look inviting, while your sincere approach to work will help keep your plans practical. Income prospects are best considered through the work you can continue to develop. A conversation about investing in a business idea may hold your attention. You will feel encouraged by having a practical direction for your ambitions, even as family happiness remains the day's immediate source of pleasure. Aquarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Joy will be the strongest emotional theme, while creative interests will give your mind a pleasant break between responsibilities. A family moment or time with your children may refresh your outlook. You may feel drawn towards an outing or an activity that allows you to participate simply for enjoyment. The domestic comfort of the morning will remain something you appreciate returning to later. Your well-being will benefit from giving enjoyable moments their proper place in the day. By evening, you may prefer sharing a pleasant experience over continuing to think about every work-related concern.

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Tip for the Day: Make your affection clear, then give focused attention to your strongest idea.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)