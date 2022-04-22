Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 22

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Being an Aquarian sign person is equivalent of being someone who typically loves his or her freedom and can’t stay happy and confined within the shackles and bonds of this society. You make an original progressive soul and there is always a sense of humanitarian approach in all your big and small endeavors of life. You love getting acknowledged for your efforts but at times can become an escapist to showcase your real and true emotions to even your loved ones. Today is a great day to enjoy the company of some elderly members in your home or around you. They might give you the required advice which can be extremely fruitful for you in the future. A good day is predicted for you.

Aquarius Finance Today

Make some changes in your accounts planning today. Keep a watch on your savings account and if thinking of a fixed deposit investment, then it is a good time to take this up. IT Sector professionals will benefit.

Aquarius Family Today

Don’t hold grudges and resentments in your heart for the mistakes done in the past from your loved ones. It is time to move on and forgive & forget with a good intention and pure heart.

Aquarius Career Today

Be specific with your career demands and break free of all the confusion. Changing your professional line is also predicted and you can have some positive effects inflicting for the same very soon.

Aquarius Health Today

Don’t be rigid with your fitness routine and instead try out new things to avoid getting bored. Do some runnings, jogging or a mere walk in the park and you will feel the right rejuvenation in your body.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse might stay annoyed for some particular reason and you may behave as per their wish to sustain the relationship longevity and commitment in the future.



Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

