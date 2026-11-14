Aries Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: Children's support and a new business venture may bring a welcome boost

At home, your children's support will fill you with joy and fresh energy. Their involvement will matter to you, and an ordinary family exchange may leave you feeling more enthusiastic about the day ahead. Their studies will be satisfactory too, giving you another reason to feel pleased. You may also become involved in religious work, with a familiar practice or shared activity drawing your interest. The Moon in Sagittarius in your ninth house all day brings a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus and creates a favorable mood for learning. You will enjoy a conversation that helps you understand something better. This is a day when affection at home and an interest in the wider world will sit comfortably together. A question about learning may hold your attention beyond the first answer, and you will welcome the chance to think it through.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
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Love gets a lucky day, and your affection toward your spouse will increase. You will feel more willing to make room for a shared conversation, even when the household has its usual demands. Time together will carry warmth, and you will take pleasure in the everyday familiarity of your relationship. The Sun debilitated in Libra in your seventh house puts authority and self-respect into your dealings with a partner today. Watch your pride during a close conversation. A difference over who decides something may occupy more attention than the subject deserves. The stronger current, however, is affection, and you will want to express it in a way your partner recognizes.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
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Your children's academic progress will be satisfactory, and their willingness to engage with their studies will add to your confidence in them. Your own learning will benefit from the day's inquisitive mood. A teacher's explanation or an elder's perspective will give you something useful to consider. Ketu in Leo in your fifth house brings detachment from the urge to direct every detail of a child's learning or a creative task. You will feel more comfortable allowing an interest to develop at its own pace.
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For businesspeople, this is a good time to start a new venture. The day favors making a beginning, particularly where an idea has already earned your serious attention. The prospect of starting will feel engaging, and the work of giving an idea a practical shape will appeal to you. Keep the first step clearly defined.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
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For businesspeople, this is a good time to start a new venture. The day favors making a beginning, particularly where an idea has already earned your serious attention. The prospect of starting will feel engaging, and the work of giving an idea a practical shape will appeal to you. Keep the first step clearly defined.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
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The favorable opening for a business venture gives financial decisions a purposeful setting. Money connected with a new beginning is likely to receive more attention than casual spending. You will want to understand what the venture needs at the outset and how it fits alongside everyday family expenses. The day's support concerns starting a business; income will depend on how the undertaking develops. A discussion about resources will feel more useful when it stays close to the actual work involved. Family happiness will also influence what you consider worth spending on, especially where your children's interests are concerned.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
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Your health will remain sound, and the joy you receive from your children will bring an extra sense of energy. You will feel more engaged with ordinary activities when the atmosphere at home is affectionate. Study or a meaningful conversation will also give your mind something satisfying to do. The day will feel fuller through participation, with family warmth providing a welcome emotional lift.
Tip for the Day: Give your children your attention and make room for an affectionate conversation.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com