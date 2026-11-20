Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Daily Prediction says,

Aries Horoscope ( )

Home will be where you most want emotional support today, as your confidence dips and ordinary decisions feel heavier. You will want someone close to hear you out before you take on your next responsibility. The Moon in Pisces in your twelfth house all day brings expenses and tiredness, along with a desire for solitude. This creates a mixed mood: you will want reassurance but may have little appetite for a crowded room or a long conversation. A quiet domestic setting will suit you. The day may feel demanding even when the tasks are familiar, and you will be more conscious of the energy everyday obligations require. Even a small household decision may occupy more of your thoughts than usual. Having someone to talk things through with will matter.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse might become annoyed with you, while you may be especially sensitive to the tone of an ordinary exchange. You could find it harder to put your feelings into words, and a familiar conversation may carry more emotional weight than usual. Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, brings detachment from the pleasures that usually lift your mood. An enjoyable plan may hold less appeal, and you may feel less inclined to keep a lively conversation going. A simple explanation of your mood will serve the relationship better than a lengthy discussion. Family company will matter most when it leaves room for quiet. You will want closeness, though maintaining a cheerful conversation may feel like an effort.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Students may spend time on activities that contribute little to their studies. Getting started could feel difficult, and an easy distraction may seem more attractive than the chapter waiting on the desk. The Sun in Scorpio, your eighth house, puts authority and self-respect in focus amid obstacles, making a senior's opinion feel particularly important. At work, you may be conscious of how you are being assessed, even while your confidence remains uneven. Businesspeople might undertake a long journey, but its results are unlikely to be satisfactory. The effort involved may feel greater than the benefit. A limited, clearly defined task will be a more manageable use of your attention, especially when enthusiasm for a larger undertaking is low. Returning to an unfinished lesson will also require more determination than you expect. Aries Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students may spend time on activities that contribute little to their studies. Getting started could feel difficult, and an easy distraction may seem more attractive than the chapter waiting on the desk. The Sun in Scorpio, your eighth house, puts authority and self-respect in focus amid obstacles, making a senior's opinion feel particularly important. At work, you may be conscious of how you are being assessed, even while your confidence remains uneven. Businesspeople might undertake a long journey, but its results are unlikely to be satisfactory. The effort involved may feel greater than the benefit. A limited, clearly defined task will be a more manageable use of your attention, especially when enthusiasm for a larger undertaking is low. Returning to an unfinished lesson will also require more determination than you expect. Aries Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your expenditure may exceed your income today, leaving less breathing room in your budget. There is also a possibility of financial loss. Watch your spending closely, as the gap between money coming in and going out is the day's clearest concern. An expense may feel more pressing when you are already seeking reassurance, and thoughts about money could follow you into quieter moments. This is unlikely to be a comfortable day for discretionary purchases. The question of what needs to be paid immediately will occupy your attention, and an optional purchase may be harder to justify. You will be keenly aware of how much money remains for everyday needs.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Tiredness may make a quieter evening appealing, and an early night will help. Food will also deserve closer attention today, particularly when a low mood leaves you indifferent to your usual eating routine. Be mindful of your food choices. Your appetite for company may fade as the day progresses, and rest will feel more attractive than another engagement. By evening, you will feel a stronger pull towards privacy and a chance to step away from everyone else's timetable.

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Tip for the Day: Keep the evening quiet and let someone close know you need support.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)