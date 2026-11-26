Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)
Daily Prediction says,
Home will give you an encouraging start, with cordial family talk before a demanding working day. This is a day of hard work, and reaching your target will take more effort than usual. Your courage will hold, however, and that extra application will bring success in your work. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your second house, putting family conversation, food and spending in focus, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your third house, helping initiative, calls and short trips. You will become more willing to make the first approach as the morning develops. A conversation with a younger sibling will feel easy, and their help will support what you are trying to do. The day will gather momentum through your own participation.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will be good, and ordinary conversation will bring a comfortable sense of companionship. There will be room to discuss the day's demands while still enjoying each other's company. Lovers will feel happy and joyful, with the pleasure of being together carrying more weight than elaborate plans. News from children may also give the family something pleasant to discuss. Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, brings detachment from the urge to direct every romantic or family moment. You will feel less attached to having an exchange unfold exactly as imagined. That will leave you more receptive to affection as it arrives, especially during a simple conversation at home.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Work will ask for persistence, and your own effort will be the decisive part of the day. A target that looks straightforward will require another round of attention before you can call it complete. You will have the courage to keep going, and success will follow that additional work. Mars in Leo, your fifth house, adds drive to study and creative effort while making your reactions quicker and hotter. A demanding exercise will hold your interest when there is a clear challenge to meet. Students will feel a stronger urge to tackle the difficult portion themselves. In employment or business, making the call and carrying the task forward will matter. Short work journeys and direct conversations will go well, helping you put your energy into something useful.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
This is not a good time to invest in a new venture. Keep fresh financial commitments on hold today. Money will enter the family's conversation, and a household expense will share attention with your working targets. The effort you put into your existing work has a better place in today's picture than an unfamiliar investment. You will think about what your labor is producing and how much you want to commit elsewhere. A discussion about spending will become clearer when it stays close to the household's present needs. The day's financial emphasis will remain on what is already in front of you.
Aries Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
This is not a good time to invest in a new venture. Keep fresh financial commitments on hold today. Money will enter the family's conversation, and a household expense will share attention with your working targets. The effort you put into your existing work has a better place in today's picture than an unfamiliar investment. You will think about what your labor is producing and how much you want to commit elsewhere. A discussion about spending will become clearer when it stays close to the household's present needs. The day's financial emphasis will remain on what is already in front of you.
Aries Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
A busy schedule will make the day feel physically demanding, although your willingness to act will stay strong. Your pace is likely to rise once calls and errands begin. Food and the rhythm of home will occupy your attention early on, before work takes a larger share of it. You will feel more settled when effort has a clear purpose, and finishing a demanding task will bring emotional satisfaction. Leave a little breathing space between the working day and the evening's family conversation.
Tip for the Day: Put your strongest effort into today's target and keep family conversations warm.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com