Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Aries Horoscope Today

Home will give you an encouraging start, with cordial family talk before a demanding working day. This is a day of hard work, and reaching your target will take more effort than usual. Your courage will hold, however, and that extra application will bring success in your work. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your second house, putting family conversation, food and spending in focus, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your third house, helping initiative, calls and short trips. You will become more willing to make the first approach as the morning develops. A conversation with a younger sibling will feel easy, and their help will support what you are trying to do. The day will gather momentum through your own participation.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse will be good, and ordinary conversation will bring a comfortable sense of companionship. There will be room to discuss the day's demands while still enjoying each other's company. Lovers will feel happy and joyful, with the pleasure of being together carrying more weight than elaborate plans. News from children may also give the family something pleasant to discuss. Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, brings detachment from the urge to direct every romantic or family moment. You will feel less attached to having an exchange unfold exactly as imagined. That will leave you more receptive to affection as it arrives, especially during a simple conversation at home.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

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Work will ask for persistence, and your own effort will be the decisive part of the day. A target that looks straightforward will require another round of attention before you can call it complete. You will have the courage to keep going, and success will follow that additional work. Mars in Leo, your fifth house, adds drive to study and creative effort while making your reactions quicker and hotter. A demanding exercise will hold your interest when there is a clear challenge to meet. Students will feel a stronger urge to tackle the difficult portion themselves. In employment or business, making the call and carrying the task forward will matter. Short work journeys and direct conversations will go well, helping you put your energy into something useful.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} This is not a good time to invest in a new venture. Keep fresh financial commitments on hold today. Money will enter the family's conversation, and a household expense will share attention with your working targets. The effort you put into your existing work has a better place in today's picture than an unfamiliar investment. You will think about what your labor is producing and how much you want to commit elsewhere. A discussion about spending will become clearer when it stays close to the household's present needs. The day's financial emphasis will remain on what is already in front of you. Aries Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not a good time to invest in a new venture. Keep fresh financial commitments on hold today. Money will enter the family's conversation, and a household expense will share attention with your working targets. The effort you put into your existing work has a better place in today's picture than an unfamiliar investment. You will think about what your labor is producing and how much you want to commit elsewhere. A discussion about spending will become clearer when it stays close to the household's present needs. The day's financial emphasis will remain on what is already in front of you. Aries Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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A busy schedule will make the day feel physically demanding, although your willingness to act will stay strong. Your pace is likely to rise once calls and errands begin. Food and the rhythm of home will occupy your attention early on, before work takes a larger share of it. You will feel more settled when effort has a clear purpose, and finishing a demanding task will bring emotional satisfaction. Leave a little breathing space between the working day and the evening's family conversation.

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Tip for the Day: Put your strongest effort into today's target and keep family conversations warm.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)