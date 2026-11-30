Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Aries

Happiness will set the tone today, and good news from your children will give you a particular reason to smile. An ordinary family conversation may bring more pleasure than a grand arrangement. You will feel ready to participate, make plans and enjoy the company of those closest to you. A pleasant outing will also appeal, especially when it leaves room for something playful.

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The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your fourth house, bringing domestic comfort and thoughts of your mother. It then moves early in the morning into Leo in your fifth house, lifting your creative mood and drawing you toward children and studies. A family evening will remain an inviting prospect. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, stirs your appetite for gains and sparks a sudden interest in your wider circle. Today, this may show through your eagerness to share your happiness and consider a fresh ambition.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

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Love affairs may move into a more encouraging phase, and you will feel comfortable expressing your care. A conversation you have been looking forward to may bring warmth. If you are single, a romantic approach or offer is possible, adding an extra spark to the day. Spending time together will matter as much as choosing somewhere special.

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{{^usCountry}} For couples, affection will find an easy place among everyday arrangements. You will enjoy making time for each other after work, and a shared outing may have a cheerful tone. Your interest in children will also bring tenderness into family life. Their good news will give you something happy to talk about long after the first announcement. Aries Career Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For couples, affection will find an easy place among everyday arrangements. You will enjoy making time for each other after work, and a shared outing may have a cheerful tone. Your interest in children will also bring tenderness into family life. Their good news will give you something happy to talk about long after the first announcement. Aries Career Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Students will study wholeheartedly, with their attention firmly focused on the subject in front of them. A task that calls for imagination will feel especially absorbing. You will want to understand what you are learning, and the satisfaction of making sense of it will keep you at your desk. The day favors giving a creative assignment your full attention.

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At work, you will handle your responsibilities wisely and sincerely. Employees are likely to perform better, while business owners may find support for opening a new venture. A calculated professional initiative is favored, particularly where you can apply knowledge you already possess. The Sun in Scorpio, your eighth house, puts seniors and self-respect in focus when a difficult question arises. Watch out for impatience during an exchange with someone in authority. A considered approach will be important in how you conduct yourself.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Financial ambition will feel lively, especially when you think about what a new business beginning might eventually bring. The day favors a considered commercial step, with your willingness to work sincerely giving it substance. You will be interested in possibilities that connect earning with something you genuinely enjoy doing.

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An encouraging mood will make future plans feel more accessible. Conversations about a venture will hold your attention, and you will find pleasure in thinking through how your contribution would work. There is room for confidence in your own efforts, though an immediate financial windfall is not indicated.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Joy will lighten your emotional outlook, and enjoyable company will give the day a welcome rhythm. Time with children or a creative pastime will feel refreshing after concentrated work. Domestic comfort will also matter, particularly when you return to familiar surroundings in the evening. A simple, pleasant plan will suit your mood and leave you room to enjoy the good news fully.

Tip for the Day: Give your happiest family news proper attention before moving on to the next task.

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Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)