Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Astrology says these Gossip girl characters match your zodiac sign. Find how

BySoumi Pyne
Sep 19, 2024 11:12 PM IST

The iconic series, Gossip Girl celebrates its 17th anniversary on September 19, 2024.

The iconic series, Gossip Girl celebrates its 17th anniversary on September 19, 2024. The series, which premiered on September 19, 2007, followed the "scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite" as they navigated friendships, relationships, and secrets while attending school on the Upper East Side. It became known for its glamorous portrayal of New York City’s high society, along with its juicy drama and iconic fashion moments.

HBO Max has released the official trailer of Gossip Girl all set to premiere on December 1.
HBO Max has released the official trailer of Gossip Girl all set to premiere on December 1.

Astrological predictions say the Gossip Girl character embodies the traits of each zodiac sign. Get ready to find out whether you’re a bold Jenny, a loyal Rufus, or a mysterious Blair, all through the lens of astrology!

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Gossip Girl Character: Jenny

Jenny embodies boldness and fearlessness, traits that make her a classic Aries. She's ambitious, competitive, and willing to take risks to achieve her goals, especially in her career and quest for social dominance.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Gossip Girl Character: Chuck

Chuck exudes Tauru's energy, indulging in luxury and taking his time in relationships. His stubbornness and love for the finer things in life, along with his complex relationship with wealth, make him a quintessential Taurus.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Gossip Girl Character: Dan

Dan, the ultimate Gossip Girl twist, is a classic Gemini. Known for his quick thinking and dual nature, he has a clever approach to situations and manages to keep his two-sided personality a secret for a long time.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Gossip Girl Character: Rufus

Rufus fits Cancer’s emotional and family-oriented nature. He’s a romantic and devoted dad who often lets his emotions take control, especially in his nostalgic relationship with Lily.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Gossip Girl Character: Lily

Lily channels Leo's energy with her charisma and concern for appearances. She's fiercely protective of her family, and her pride sometimes interferes with her relationships, yet she has a regal, commanding presence.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Gossip Girl Character: Dorota

Dorota, Blair’s loyal confidante, exemplifies Virgo's traits. She’s practical, attentive to details, and always there to offer help. Her nurturing, multifaceted nature mirrors Virgo’s desire to be of service.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Gossip Girl Character: Eric

Eric embodies Libra's constant search for balance. He’s always at the center of relationship drama, whether with his sister or friends, reflecting the scales of Libra.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Gossip Girl Character: Blair

Blair is a true Scorpio, passionate and secretive, especially in love. She’s strategic and vengeful when threatened, displaying Scorpio’s intense and determined side.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Gossip Girl Character: Vanessa

Vanessa brings a fresh perspective, staying true to herself despite being an outsider. Her desire for truth and willingness to step outside her comfort zone align with the adventurous Sagittarius spirit.

Capricorn: Nate

Nate reflects Capricorn’s sense of responsibility and the pressure to live up to family expectations. He’s pragmatic and determined, though often burdened by his desire to succeed.

Aquarius: Georgina

Georgina represents Aquarius’ rebellious and unpredictable nature. As a troublemaker and chaos creator, she embodies the unconventional, disruptive essence of Aquarius.

Pisces: Serena

Serena, the dreamy "it girl" of the Upper East Side, is a classic Pisces. Her glamorous, often misunderstood nature and her deep, unconditional love for her friends align with Pisces’ emotional, idealistic traits.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
