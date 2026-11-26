Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Cancer Horoscope Today

Choosing to press ahead alone will feel difficult today, and you will want moral support before making a decision. Confidence will be lower, giving an ordinary concern more weight in your thoughts. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your eleventh house, bringing contacts, gatherings and a friend's good news, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your twelfth house, drawing attention to expenses, tiredness and solitude. A pleasant connection will therefore share the day with a growing wish to retreat. Rahu in Aquarius, your eighth house, stirs restlessness and sudden interest in uncertain matters, making you more mentally occupied by what remains unresolved. You will feel the pull to keep thinking about a concern even when you want quiet. A familiar conversation will offer the kind of emotional support you are looking for.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse may be annoyed with you, and the relationship will feel more sensitive while your own confidence is low. You will want reassurance, yet finding the right words for that need will take some thought. Venus in Libra, your fourth house, in its own sign, brings affection and a strong attraction to home comforts. Familiar surroundings will feel particularly inviting, and you will want warmth in the way people speak to you. The wish for a peaceful home will remain strong even if a conversation feels strained. A quiet evening together will appeal more than a demanding social plan. Say plainly that you would value some support today. The emotional center of the day will remain close to home.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Students will spend time on activities that take them away from useful study. Attention will drift, and getting absorbed in the lesson will feel harder than expected. The contrast between time spent and work completed will be noticeable. In business, a long journey may come up, and its result is unlikely to be very good. The effort involved will feel considerable against what the trip delivers. Your lower confidence will also color how you view an unfinished task, making it seem heavier in your mind. Keep today's work plan close to essential duties. A quieter working rhythm will suit your wish to withdraw as the day progresses, especially when there is little appetite for additional demands. Cancer Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students will spend time on activities that take them away from useful study. Attention will drift, and getting absorbed in the lesson will feel harder than expected. The contrast between time spent and work completed will be noticeable. In business, a long journey may come up, and its result is unlikely to be very good. The effort involved will feel considerable against what the trip delivers. Your lower confidence will also color how you view an unfinished task, making it seem heavier in your mind. Keep today's work plan close to essential duties. A quieter working rhythm will suit your wish to withdraw as the day progresses, especially when there is little appetite for additional demands. Cancer Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Expenditure will exceed income today, and there is a possibility of a financial loss. Watch spending on comfort when your available money is already under pressure. Something pleasant for the home will have extra appeal, particularly when you are looking for reassurance through familiar surroundings. That attraction will sit alongside the day's stronger flow of outgoing money. A business journey, if it happens, is unlikely to justify high expectations about its return. The financial mood will feel more demanding because your confidence is already subdued. You will be conscious of how quickly an expense can occupy your thoughts once the immediate pleasure has passed.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Tiredness and the wish to be alone will become more noticeable as the day develops. Food will require care, so keep meals simple and familiar. Emotional strain will make rest feel especially welcome, and an early night will help. You will have less appetite for noise or a crowded schedule once the day's essential activity is over. A comfortable room will feel inviting, with privacy giving you space to let the day's conversations settle. Your need for reassurance will remain real even when you prefer quieter company.

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Tip for the Day: Ask for reassurance directly and leave room for a quiet evening at home.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)